Nigeria’s coronavirus cases exceeds 46, 000

Nigeria’s confirmed coronavirus infections has surpassed 46, 000.

Saturday’s figure, 453, is one of the lowest in the last eight days, bringing the total infections in West African nation to 46, 140.

Nigeria has continued to report less than 500 daily coronavirus infections in the past one week, a sign that the country’s epidiemological curve may be heading downwards.

But despite the continued decline in the daily figure of confirmed coronavirus infections, there has been a troubling uptick in mystery cases that health experts believe could upset plans of a full opening of public activities across the country.

According to the NCDC COVID-19 situation report for the month of August, over 70 per cent (31, 237) of confirmed cases are from unknown sources that contact tracers could not tie back to likely community sources — such as spouses, co-workers, or neighbours.

The infectious disease agency in its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Saturday said six fatalities were recorded from the virus in the past 24 hours pushing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 942.

The NCDC said out of a total of 46, 140 infected persons so far, more than 33, 000 have recovered and have been discharged after treatment in the country’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The new cases, according to the NCDC, were found in the following 20 states:

FCT-75

Lagos-71

Benue-53

Delta-39

Borno-30

Enugu-25

Plateau-24

Osun-20

Abia-19

Oyo-17

Kaduna-16

Kano-13

Ebonyi-13

Ogun-9

Kwara-7

Ondo-6

Gombe-3

Ekiti-2

Akwa Ibom-1

Rivers-1

Abuja had the highest daily reported cases with 75 infections on Saturday. Lagos and Abuja followed with 70 and 71 cases respectively.

Lagos remains the epicenter of the disease. About a third of Nigeria’s cases (over 15, 000) were recorded in the country’s commercial capital.

The second most affected place in Nigeria is Abuja, the capital city with more than 4,000 cases.