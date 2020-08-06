Nigeria’s coronavirus infections exceed 45,000

Sample coronavirus test [PHOTO: Euronews] hospital COVID-19
Sample coronavirus test [PHOTO: Euronews]

The number of coronavirus infections in Nigeria exceeded 45,000 on Thursday after 354 new cases were found in the nation in the past 24 hours, authorities have said.

The latest figure – one of the lowest in over two weeks – brings the total number of infections in the country to 45,244, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The update came barely hours after the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 approved the gradual reopening of international flights and train services across the country.

It was part of the decisions reached at the end of the second extension of the second phase of eased lockdown which was renewed a third time by another four weeks by the PTF.

The NCDC said three deaths were recorded from the virus on Thursday, the lowest in the past three days. This brings the number of fatalities in the West African nation to 930.

The number of deaths on Wednesday was 17. About 14 people succumbed to the disease on Tuesday.

READ ALSO: OSIWA Donates Ambulance To Aid Yobe’s COVID-19 Response

Over 32,000 recoveries have been recorded so far.

The new cases, according to the NCDC, were reported from 17 states: FCT (78), Lagos (76), Kaduna (23), Ebonyi (19), Oyo (18), Nasarawa (17), Rivers (17), Delta (16), Kwara (15), Akwa Ibom (13), Edo (12), Ogun (12), Plateau (11), Kano (9), Bauchi (6), Borno (6), Ekiti (6).

Even though Abuja had the highest daily figure of 78 on Thursday, Lagos has the highest burden of the disease in Nigeria with over 15,000 cases and 192 deaths.

Abuja has had a little over 4,000 cases with 45 deaths to become the country’s second most impacted city by the virus.

Over 306,000 people have been tested thus far in the country of over 200 million people.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application