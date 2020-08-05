73 dead, 2,750 injured in Lebanon explosion, UN reacts

Related News

The United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres, has reacted to the massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, which has left 73 people dead and 2,750 injured, according to a CNN report.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that a massive explosion, Tuesday evening, hit central Beirut, shattering windows, knocking down doors and shaking buildings several hundred feet away.

The blast also injured dozens of people and damaged buildings in the nation’s capital Beirut and its suburbs, officials said.

Footage seen on social media showed a huge mushroom-like plume of smoke billowing into the sky, before a large orange blast shot into the air.

Further footages also showed how cars were left damaged across the highway adjoining the Beirut port.

In a statement attributed to the Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Farhan Haq, on Monday, Mr Guterres expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the people and Government of Lebanon, following the horrific explosions in Beirut today.

He also wishes a speedy recovery to the injured, including several United Nations personnel working in Lebanon.

“The United Nations remains committed to supporting Lebanon at this difficult time, and is actively assisting in the response to this incident”, he added.

President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel who were devastated by the incident have promised to help Lebanon.

“Let me begin by sending America’s deepest sympathies to the people of Lebanon, where reports indicate that many, many people were killed, hundreds more were very badly wounded in a large explosion in Beirut,” Mr Trump said at a press briefing Tuesday evening. ”Our prayers go out to all the victims and their families. The United States ready to assist Lebanon.” said Mr Trump in a White House State address.

According to Ms Merkel’s spokesperson, Ulrike Demmer, the German Chancellor said, “Our thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones. We wish the wounded a speedy recovery. We will offer Lebanon our help.”