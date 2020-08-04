Insecurity: Buhari, Osinbajo, Service Chiefs, others in crucial meeting

President Mohammadu Buhari (right) and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (left) at APC NEC Meeting at the State House. Photo Credit: State House Photos
President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with Nigeria’s security chiefs as the security situation worsens across the country.

Apart from Mr Buhari, others at the meeting include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Chief of Staff to the President Ibrahim Gambari, National Security Adviser Babagana Monguno and some ministers.

The heads of the army, navy, air force, police, State Security Service, and Directorate of Military Intelligence are also attending the meeting.

The meeting is holding about a week after armed persons attacked the convoy of the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, in Baga, a community with a history of Boko Haram attacks.

Mr Zulum has, however, said he believes the attack was carried out by soldiers.

The attack on the governor occurred about a day after at least one person was killed in Boko Haram attacks on Maiduguri.

Apart from the Boko Haram insurgency in Borno and neighbouring states, armed bandits are also attacking northwestern states randomly, killing and kidnapping dozens of people every month.

Many people have also been killed in renewed violence in Southern Kaduna.

Tuesday’s security meeting is expected to deliberate on some of these key security situations.

