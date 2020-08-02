Governor’s convoy attacked, Daura rejects zoning, other major political news last week

Related News

Nigeria’s political space was abuzz last week with the renewed debate on zoning of presidential power in the country ahead of the 2023 elections following an interview President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew, Mamman Daura, granted BBC Hausa Service.

Also, the Niger Delta minister, Godswill Akpabio named some federal lawmakers who allegedly received contracts from NDDC, provoking series of denial by the lawmakers. And the campaign for the governorship seats of Edo and Ondo states intensified during the week under review.

Akpabio names federal lawmakers who got NDDC contracts

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, last week named some federal lawmakers who allegedly got contracts from the NDDC.

In a statement routed through his spokesperson, Aniete Ekong, Mr Akpabio, in compliance with the request by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, listed the lawmakers to include Peter Nwabaoshi (PDP, Delta North), James Manager (PDP, Delta South), Matthew Urhogide (PDP, Edo South) a former Imo East senator, Samuel Anyanwu and a former House of Representatives member from Delta, Nicholas Mutu.

The trio of Nwaoboshi, Manager and Anyanwu have since denied the allegation.

Dogara explains return to APC

The immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on Sunday explained the reason why he dumped the opposition PDP for APC.

Mr Dogara had earlier on Friday announced his return to APC after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a letter of resignation addressed to the Bogoro ‘C’ Ward Chairman of the PDP dated July 24, 2020, Mr Dogara mentioned a breakdown of governance in his native state of Bauchi under the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed whom he said he helped install as a governor in 2019.

He claimed Mr Mohammed was making the mistakes made by the immediate past administration of Mohammed Abubakar.

The former speaker said he could not successfully ask questions about those issues without being accused of disloyalty if he were to remain in the PDP.

Mr Mohammed has since replied to Mr Dogara, describing the former speaker as “epidemic in politics,” who cannot fight him.

Buhari, APC governors meet on party’s convention, Edo, Ondo governorship polls

President Muhammadu Buhari and APC governors on Tuesday met at the State House to discuss party matters, including the forthcoming national convention of the party as well as the Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

The virtual meeting, which lasted for about 40 minutes, had also in attendance Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SGF Boss Mustapha and the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari.

The Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, who was physically present at the Villa, refused to disclose the outcome of the meeting but merely said another one involving members of the APC caretaker committee had been scheduled for a later date.

Appeal Court dismisses Dino Melaye’s suit challenging Smart Adeyemi’s election

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Tuesday dismissed the appeal filed by a former Kogi senator, Dino Melaye, against the APC flag bearer, Smart Adeyemi, at the November 2019 by-election.

A three-member panel of the appellate court led by Ibrahim Saulawa, in a unanimous judgement, resolved all the seven matters considered in the case against Mr Melaye and his party, PDP.

The appellate court upheld the June 10 judgment of the Kogi State National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal, affirming Mr Adeyemi’s election.

Buhari’s nephew, Mamman Daura, stirs fresh debate on rotational presidency, power shift

Mamman Daura, a nephew of President Buhari, on Tuesday, said competence rather than geography should determine who becomes the president of Nigeria in 2023.

Mr Daura, 81, reputed to be the head of Mr Buhari’s kitchen cabinet, spoke in an interview with BBC Hausa Service, saying since Nigeria had tried rotational presidency thrice, it should henceforth go to the most qualified candidate.

The interview sparked off fresh debate on the controversial issue of zoning and rotation of presidential power in Nigeria.

Expectedly, there were wide and varied reactions to Mr Daura’s view. Among the groups that spoke on the matter were the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Afenifere, Arewa Consultative Forum and the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF).

The Presidency on Saturday reacted to the raging controversy, describing Mr Daura’s comments as “personal to him and did not, in any way, reflect that of either the President or his administration,”

Akeredolu picks running mate

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Wednesday announced Lucky Ayedatiwa as his running mate in the October 10 governorship election.

Mr Ayedatiwa’s choice followed the recent defection of state deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, to PDP and later to ZLP.

Mr Ayedatiwa is a former representative of the state on the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and hails from the southern senatorial district of the state as Mr Ajayi.

Boko Haram attacks Borno governor’s convoy

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, was on Wednesday attacked by suspected Boko Haram gunmen during his trip to Munguno and Baga towns in the state.

Mr Zulum was in the towns to distribute food to IDPs.

His convoy came under attack while he was returning from Baga, a fishing community in Kaka LGA.

No one was announced hurt as security operatives repelled the attack.

Ondo deputy governor defects to ZLP

Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, on Thursday, announced plans to defect to the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Mr Ajayi lost the PDP ticket to Eyitayo Jegede in the primary election a few days earlier.

He had earlier left the APC for the PDP after he fell out with his boss, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Mr Ajayi’s move to ZLP came after a meeting with the chieftain of the party and former governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko.

The deputy governor may be adopted as the governorship candidate of the party for the October 10 election.