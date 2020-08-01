Coronavirus: Nigeria records lowest number of cases in two weeks

Related News

Nigeria recorded its lowest number of confirmed coronavirus infections in at least two weeks with 386 new infections announced on Saturday.

The new figures brings the number of coronavirus infections in Africa’s biggest economy to 43, 537, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The latest update is slightly lower than the 462 cases recorded on Friday and the 481 infections reported found Thursday.

Despite the slight decrease in the past three days, Nigeria still has an average of 500 cases per day in the past two weeks.

Almost half of the new infections (150) were found in Abuja, the Nigerian capital, which has the second largest burden of the disease with nearly 4, 000.

Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial nerve, still retained its position as the epicentre of the contagion even though it recorded far lower (65) than Abuja in Saturday’s tally.

The mega-city has over 15, 000, nearly half of Nigeria’s total.

The NCDC in its daily update of the infection on its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Saturday, said four fatalities were recorded from the virus in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 883.

According to the NCDC, out of a total 43, 537 infected persons so far, 20,087 have recovered and have been discharged after treatment in the country’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

There are still over 22, 000 active cases in Nigeria.

The new cases, according to the NCDC, were found in following 17 states:

FCT-130

Lagos-65

Ondo-37

Osun-29

Plateau-23

Rivers-15

Enugu-14

Nasarawa-12

Bayelsa-11

Ebonyi-11

Ekiti-9

Oyo-8

Edo-8

Abia-6

Ogun-3

Katsina-3

Imo-1

Adamawa-1

Nigeria is Africa’s third most impacted behind only South Africa and Egypt. The federal and state governments are working to increase testing as authorities stress that cases definitely far exceed the current tally with less than 300,000 people tested so far.

Nigeria has tested about 280, 000 of its 200 million population.