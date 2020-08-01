JUST IN: Fayemi tests negative for coronavirus after 11 days in isolation

Related News

The Governor of Ekiti State and chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi, has tested negative for the coronavirus.

Mr Fayemi disclosed his latest health status on Twitter on Saturday morning and also appreciated those who stood by him while battling with the deadly virus.

“After 11 days in isolation, I received news that my CoviD 19 repeat test came back negative. My sincere gratitude goes to God Almighty, my family, my medical team and all well wishers for the prayers and solidarity. We must continue to do all we can to tackle the pandemic. JKF”

After 11 days in isolation, I received news that my CoviD 19 repeat test came back negative. My sincere gratitude goes to God Almighty, my family, my medical team and all well wishers for the prayers and solidarity. We must continue to do all we can to tackle the pandemic. JKF — Kayode Fayemi (@kfayemi) August 1, 2020

This newspaper on July 22 reported that Mr Fayemi joined a growing list of state governors and other high profile Nigerians who have tested positive for coronavirus. They include the governors of Kaduna, Oyo, Bauchi and Delta states.

Many of them have since recovered from the virus while few others died of the disease.

The attorney-general and commissioner for justice in the Ekiti, Olawale Fapohunda, and no fewer than 10 aides to Mr Fayemi had also tested positive for COVID-19.