JUST IN: Fayemi tests negative for coronavirus after 11 days in isolation

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi during an inspection of facilities at the new 100-bed infectious Diseases Unit (isolation centre the treatment of covid-19 patients) in Ado Ekiti….on Monday
File photo of Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi during an inspection of facilities at the new 100-bed infectious Diseases Unit (isolation centre the treatment of covid-19 patients) in Ado Ekiti….on Monday

The Governor of Ekiti State and chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi, has tested negative for the coronavirus.

Mr Fayemi disclosed his latest health status on Twitter on Saturday morning and also appreciated those who stood by him while battling with the deadly virus.

“After 11 days in isolation, I received news that my CoviD 19 repeat test came back negative. My sincere gratitude goes to God Almighty, my family, my medical team and all well wishers for the prayers and solidarity. We must continue to do all we can to tackle the pandemic. JKF”

This newspaper on July 22 reported that Mr Fayemi joined a growing list of state governors and other high profile Nigerians who have tested positive for coronavirus. They include the governors of Kaduna, Oyo, Bauchi and Delta states.

Many of them have since recovered from the virus while few others died of the disease.

The attorney-general and commissioner for justice in the Ekiti, Olawale Fapohunda, and no fewer than 10 aides to Mr Fayemi had also tested positive for COVID-19.

