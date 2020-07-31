Ondo 2020: INEC unveils full list of governorship candidates, deputies

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has unveiled the list of 17 candidates, their running mates as well as parties running for the Ondo State governorship election.

The commission released the provisional list on its website on Friday. The parties include the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Parties can, however, substitute their candidates till August 18 with multiple sources in the Zenith Labour Party telling PREMIUM TIMES the party will substitute its candidate with Agboola Ajayi, the current deputy governor of Ondo who lost in the PDP primary.

This newspaper reported that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is seeking a second term in office under the banner of the APC while his major challenger as of the time of this report is Eyitayo Jegede of the PDP. Mr Jegede was the runner-up in the 2016 election in the state.

Others on the list are:

Rotimi Adeleye Akindejoye – Accord party

Joshua Oluwafemi Adewole -Action Alliance (AA)

Adeleye Adekunle Peter – African Action Congress (AAC)

Adelegan Adedapo Oluwaseyi – African Democratic Congress (ADC)

Martin Kunle Olateru-Olagbegi -Action Democratic Party (ADP)

Olowoloba Dele – All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)

Aminu Akeem Olanrewaju – Allied Peoples Movement (APM)

Adesanya Olaoluwa – Action Peoples Party (APP)

Okunade Taiwo – Labour Party (LP)

Ojajuni Joseph Eniola – New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

Funmilayo Jenyo Ataunoko – National Rescue Movement (NRM)

Babatunde Francis Alli – Peoples Redemption Party (PRP)

Fasua Peter Oyeleye – Social Democratic Party (SDP)

Ojon Dotun – Young Progressive Party (YPP)

Benjamin Jairus Olarotimi – Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)

The Ondo governorship election holds on October 10.