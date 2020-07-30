NMA seeks special vehicle number plates for doctors

Related News

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Anambra branch, on Thursday urged the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to issue special vehicle number plates to doctors, for easy identification on the road.

The Chairman of the association, Jide Onyekwelu, made the plea when he led his executive members on a courtesy visit to the Sector Commander of FRSC in the state, Andrew Kumapayi, in Awka.

Mr Onyekwelu also called for friendship and collaboration with the corps, saying that both parties undertook emergency life-saving operations.

He told the sector commander that the new executive which was sworn in on June 27 had decided to pay him a familiarisation visit and to also make some requests.

The chairman said the NMA was campaigning against quackery, to ensure that only recognised doctors’ stamps were seen on all medical reports the FRSC might need.

He said the association wanted a joint training with the corps on basic life support and activities of special marshals.

Mr Onyekwelu said the collaboration would ensure that FRSC operatives were further equipped with knowledge of crash victim handling, Basic Life Support (BLS) and Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS).

Responding, the sector commander assured the association of FRSC’s continued partnership.

Mr Kumapayi also assured the doctors that FRSC would support them, participate in all their life-saving campaigns as well as collaborate with them on fighting quackery and issuance of fake medical reports.

“The training of FRSC staff on basic life support and handling of road crash victims is highly necessary as it will ensure better service delivery and safer motoring of environment for residents,” Mr Kumapayi said.

(NAN)