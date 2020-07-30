Ayo Fasanmi, Afenifere leader, is dead

Related News

A leader of the Afenifere group, Ayorinde Fasanmi, has been confirmed dead after a brief illness.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that Mr Fasanmi, a senator in the Second Republic, died on Wednesday evening at the age of 94.

He served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Old Western Nigeria Housing Corporation in the old western region.

He was National President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria in 1977, and Senator between 1979 and 1983.

He also served with the National Constitutional Conference Commission in 1994, as a member.

During the fourth Republic, Mr Fasanmi served as the National Vice Chairman (South-West) of the Alliance for Democracy.

With his passage, the number of senators who served Nigeria between October 1979 and October 1983 who are still alive was further depleted.

Among those believed to still be around are Cornelius Adebayo (Kwara), George Hookwap (Plateau), David Oke (Ondo), Banji Akintoye (Ondo), Kunle Oyero (Ogun) and Joseph Wayas (Cross River), who was Senate President of that era.

The Osun State government in a condolence message signed by its commissioner for information, Funke Egbemode, said his passage was confirmed by his first son, Obafemi Fasanmi, on behalf of the family.

“He made enviable and remarkable contributions to his profession, to the socio-political development of Yorubaland, and to the nation at large.

“Baba Fasanmi was a leader who demonstrated his love for our great country in many laudable ways; but more heart-warming was how he showed optimal concern for the welfare of the poor and underprivileged, and how he held leaders accountable on their promises of good governance.

‘We also recognise how much Osogbo, and Osun State as a whole meant to Pa. Fasanmi, who was transferred to Osogbo as a Pharmacist in 1951, and he chose to live here till he took his last breath.

“His Alekuwodo residence became a make-shift Secretariat for a number of causes and movements of national relevance. The State Government of Osun appreciates all he accomplished in his lifetime, especially as a pivotal force in the socio-cultural and political bolstering of the Yoruba,” Mrs Egbemode said.