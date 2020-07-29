Gunmen attack bullion van, kill four police officers

Related News

Some gunmen, on Wednesday, attacked a bullion van in Ebonyi State, killing four police officers escorting the vehicle.

The gunmen, it was gathered, tried unsuccessfully to intercept the bullion van at Ezzamgbo junction, in Ohaukwu Local Government Area.

The van was transporting money from Enugu to Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

The robbers in a bid to intercept the van and cart away the money, first fired at the escort van conveying the police officers.

Four police officers were killed in the attack while two sustained injuries.

The commissioner of police in the state, Philip Maku, has confirmed the incident.

According to him, the robbers trailed the van from Enugu State.

He said the robbers were not able to loot the van as the driver managed to escape with the van.

“They damaged one of the tires of the bullion van but the driver was able to escape with the van. They could not give chase as the driver was driving towards the military checkpoint ahead,” he said.

The police chief said the two injured policemen are receiving treatment while the corpses have been deposited at the mortuary.

Mr Maku said the police have launched a manhunt for the fleeing robbers.