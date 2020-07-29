Three dead in another Lagos gas explosion

Related News

About 24 hours after a gas explosion killed one in Lagos, three others have been confirmed dead in a similar explosion on Tuesday at Inua Mohammmed Street, Ajao Estate, Isolo.

Ibrahim Farinloye, the acting coordinator for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said the explosion injured two other persons.

Mr Farinloye said the explosion occurred at a panel beater’s workshop at the estate.

“The explosion occurred while the technician was trying to up his oxycytelene flame popularly known as cabad’s cylinder.

“The incident led to the death of three persons and rescue of two. One was immediately resuscitated while the other is hospital with severe burns. Seven shops were partially affected,” Mr Farinloye said.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how Usman Bello, a 30-year-old, was killed in an explosion on Monday, while three persons sustained injuries.

Giving the update, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said the explosion was from a gas cylinder used in filling outdoor air conditioner of a split unit..

Occupants of the building have been evacuated, the agency said.

In another development, 17 passengers were rescued when two boats capsized in Lagos.

Gas Explosion at Ajao Estate, Lagos

The boats took off from Lagos Island going to Ikorodu before capsizing, but all passengers were rescued with support from operators and volunteers, the acting coordinator said.