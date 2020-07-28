Coronavirus: Nigeria records 624 new cases

coronavirus (COVID-19)
Coronavirus [Photo: CDC.gov]

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Tuesday night, announced 624 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the West African nation to 41,804.

Eight deaths were recorded from the virus in the past 24 hours pushing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 868.

According to the NCDC, out of a total of 41,804 infected persons so far, 18,764 have recovered and have been discharged after treatment in the country’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The new cases, according to the NCDC were found in the following 18 states: “Lagos-212 Oyo-69 Niger-49 Kano-37 Osun-37 FCT-35 Plateau-34 Gombe-33 Edo-28 Enugu-28 Ebonyi-17 Delta-10 Katsina-9 Ogun-8 Rivers-7 Ondo-5 Kaduna-4 Nasarawa-2.'”

READ ALSO: EFCC will now leave me alone to live my life, Saraki reacts to court order

Lagos is still the state with the highest number of cases (14,848), about a third of the total.

Nigeria is Africa’s third most impacted country behind South Africa and Egypt. The federal and state governments are working to increase testing as authorities stress that cases definitely far exceed the current tally.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application