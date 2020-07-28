JUST IN: Appeal Court dismisses Dino Melaye’s suit challenging Smart Adeyemi’s election

Related News

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Tuesday dismissed the appeal filed a former Kogi senator, Dino Melaye against the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Smart Adeyemi, at the November 2019 by-election.

A three-member panel of the appellate court led by Justice Ibrahim Saulawa, in a unanimous judgement, resolved all the seven matters considered in the case against the appellants – Mr Melaye and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party.

The appellate court upheld the June 10 judgment of the Kogi State National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal, affirming Mr Adeyemi’s election.

The court also awarded the cost of N50,000 against the appellants and in favour of the respondents.

Details later……