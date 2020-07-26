Ondo primaries, Dogara’s return to APC top political events last week

Related News

Last week, the ruling All Progressives Congress, the Peoples Democratic Party and 12 other parties nominated candidates for the Ondo governorship election, while federal lawmakers grilled NDDC top officials over alleged misappropriation of N81.5 billion. Those were two of the top political developments of the week.

In Ondo, not less than eleven aspirants challenged Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for the APC ticket. Four of them stepped down prior to the poll before the incumbent coasted to victory against the remaining seven aspirants in an indirect primary election. Mr Akeredolu will thus, again, fly the APC flag as he seeks reelection on October 10.

On Wednesday the PDP conducted a direct primary. Eyitayo Jegede, who was the party’s candidate in 2016, defeated seven aspirants, including the recently defected Ondo state deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, to again emerge the party’s flagbearer and set up a rematch against Mr Akeredolu.

Mr Ajayi had defected to the PDP in June after his fallout with Mr Akeredolu but came short in his bid to pick the governorship ticket of his new party.

The ruling APC recently suffered the defection of Edo Governor Godwin Obaseki and the Ondo deputy governor but was surprisingly consoled last week when a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, returned into its camp from the PDP.

Mr Dogara, who was elected speaker on the platform of APC in 2015, defected to the PDP in 2018 alongside some members of the lower chamber.

Until his presentation to President Muhammadu Buhari at State House on Friday by the Yobe State governor, Mala Buni, there was no pointer to Mr Dogara’s second cross-party movement in two years.

President @MBuhari this afternoon at the State House, Abuja, received Yobe State Governor, H.E Mai Mala Buni accompanied by former Speaker, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara.

While the Bauchi state chapter of the PDP expressed shock over the former speaker’s defection, the ruling party hailed it as the beginning of “impending mass defections set to hit the failed opposition party.”

It also seized the opportunity to lash at the main opposition party’s lawmakers who earlier issued a threat to impeach Mr Buhari over the alleged high level of corruption in his government and insecurity in the country.

NDDC Drama

Following the drama at the NDDC probe by the House of Representatives, the immediate past governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, said he resigned from the agency in 2010 because of massive corruption there.

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Mr Kwankwaso said he resigned from the board of the NDDC because of the “greed and desperate moves by government officials to accumulate wealth” through the agency, even though he too had been accused of corruption when he served as governor.

Lawmakers and invited guests seated at the venue of the investigation of alleged financial recklessness by the NDDC currently going on at the House of Representatives

The House of Representatives also began to probe alleged mismanagement of N100 billion at the North East Development Commission after the managing director was accused of gross abuse of office.