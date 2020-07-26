Weekly Review: Nigeria records fewer coronavirus cases, more deaths

Related News

Nigeria’s new coronavirus cases reduced last week compared to the previous week, a PREMIUM TIMES review of official data shows.

In the past three weeks, the figures have been fluctuating, suggesting that Nigeria is yet to flatten the curve of the pandemic.

Before the previous week’s increase, Nigeria had experienced two weeks of reductions in the number of new cases.

However, while a total of 4,107 new infections were recorded in the previous week, Nigeria recorded 3,870 new cases last week (July 19-July 25). This represents a five per cent reduction in the number of newly confirmed infections when compared with the previous week’s record.

Last week also marked the 30th week of the pandemic in Nigeria.

More recoveries but more deaths

The review further shows that the number of people who recovered from the virus and were discharged increased last week.

A total of 2,010 patients recovered and were discharged last week, an 8 per cent increase from 1,834 who were discharged in the previous week.

However, 78 new deaths were reported between last Sunday and Saturday, which represents a 44 per cent increase when compared to the 54 who died from the virus in the previous week.

Since there is no cure for the respiratory disease yet, the health minister, Osagie Ehanire, urged Nigerians to focus on prevention, which according to him, is better and cheaper than cure.

Also, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has been hammering on compliance with infection prevention and control (IPC) measures as it remains the most effective intervention to control the COVID-19 outbreak.

Nigerians have been repeatedly told to ensure the use of face masks and maintain social distancing, although both have been largely breached by residents.

Nigeria so far

As of the time of reporting, 39,977cases have been confirmed, 16,948 cases have been discharged and 856 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,

A breakdown of the 31,987 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 14,300 cases, followed by FCT – 3451, Oyo – 2, 517, Edo – 2, 165, Delta – 1, 464, Rivers – 1,640, Kano – 1,455, Ogun – 1,244, Kaduna – 1,349, Ondo – 1,043, Katsina – 733, Borno – 609, Gombe – 558, Bauchi – 538, Plateau – 780, Ebonyi – 759, Enugu – 741, Abia – 536, Imo – 465, Jigawa – 322, Kwara – 711, Bayelsa – 326, Nasarawa – 308, Osun – 435, Sokoto – 154, Niger – 167, Akwa Ibom – 208, Benue – 294, Adamawa – 140, Anambra – 132, Kebbi – 90, Zamfara – 77, Yobe – 66, Ekiti – 104, Taraba- 54, Kogi – 5, and Cross River – 37.

Lagos State remains the epicentre for the disease with the highest number of confirmed cases and deaths in the country.

The other five states with the highest number of confirmed cases are FCT, Oyo, Edo, Delta and Rivers State.

Last week, all the thirty-six states, except Kogi, Jigawa and Zamfara, recorded at least a new case of the virus.

The data also shows that Kwara State recorded 400 cases last week, more than half of its total figure. This new surge in cases informed the state government’s decision to ban next Friday’s Eid prayers and vigils in the state.

Also, the state government has vowed to prosecute residents who fail to wear face masks in public places.

Increased testing

For about two months, there has been a consistent increase in the number of weekly tests conducted in the country.

The country has so far collected 259,516 samples since the beginning of the outbreak in Nigeria in February.

Data from the public health agency showed that 50,070 people were tested last week, a 37 per cent increase from the 31,181 tested the previous week.

Mr Ehanire, at the 52nd national briefing on COVID-19, said the Federal Ministry of Health through the NCDC now has 59 molecular diagnostic laboratories for COVID-19 tests.

He added that with a little improvement in logistics, the testing procedure would be more efficient.

Timeline last week

On Sunday, 556 new cases of COVID19 were reported in the country.

On Monday, 562 new cases of the virus were reported in the country. This brought the tally of confirmed cases to 37,225 of 11:55 p.m. on July 20.

On Tuesday, 576 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded.

On Wednesday, 595 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country.

On Thursday, 604 new cases were reported in Nigeria, hence bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 38,948 as of 11:55 p.m. on July 23.

On Friday, 591 new cases of the virus were recorded.

On Saturday, 438 new cases were reported in Nigeria, hence bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 39,977 as of 11:55 p.m. on July 25.

While 16,948 have been discharged, the infection has killed 856 persons.