NASS Last Week: Lawmakers want military chiefs, NDDC management removed

The National Assembly has been characterised by a series of drama in recent weeks. This last week especially, it was the centre of attraction.

For one, the faceoff between the National Assembly and interim management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) reached a crescendo this week.

Founded in 2000 as an interventionist agency which seeks to address the developmental concerns of Nigeria’s oil-rich Niger Delta region, the NDDC has largely failed on its mandate.

The House of Representatives recently ordered a probe into its finances. It discovered, for instance, that the commission used N1.3 billion — it was at first N1.5 billion — as COVID-19 palliatives for its staff.

For this and other allegations of financial sleaze, an invitation was sent to the interim management of the commission led by Daniel Pondei, but it was not honoured.

However, when it was, the commission’s management walked out on the NDDC House panel, accusing the chairman of the committee of vested interest.

Although, the House issued an arrest warrant against the commission’s management, the threat went as it came as more drama awaited the nation when next the management would appear.

Having summoned the Niger Delta minister and the immediate past and the present NDDC bosses, the House fixed an investigation hearing for Tuesday.

It began on a surprising note: the chairman of the panel, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, stood aside for his deputy, Thomas Ereyitomi.

The MD of the commission was being grilled when yet again another surprise unfolded.

Under the heat, of both the room and the questioning, the professor of microbiology fainted and those present tried to resuscitate him. The session ended abruptly.

With Mr Pondei’s session over, the Niger Delta minister, Godswill Akpabio, took the centre stage. Every question thrown at him, he tossed aside, until he dropped a bombshell.

Godswill Akpabio [PHOTO CREDIT: @Senator_Akpabio]

“So it is important that people who have gone to court, people who genuinely did jobs should be paid for their jobs.

“For me, I am not against it because, of course, who are even the greatest beneficiaries? It is you people (in the National Assembly),” Mr Akpabio said, pointing at the panel.

The House of Representatives did not let the allegation slip without threat. House Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila said the next day that it is either Mr Akpabio provides the lawmakers who are beneficiaries or he be would be charged to court, all within 48 hours.

As the deadline neared, Mr Akpabio recanted. He said he was misquoted, because he was not referring to the current assembly, but rather previous lawmakers.

“I never referred to members of the 9th House of Representatives as beneficiaries of NDDC contracts as the NDDC is yet to fully implement any NDDC budget since the commencement of the 9th National Assembly,” the minister, himself a former Senate principal officer, said.

The Senate would also take a strong stance against the management of the NDDC. It resolved that the management should be sacked and the “unjustifiable funds” paid to the commission’s staff be refunded.

The probe into the NDDC funds is believed to have also triggered a call for probe into the North East Development Commission.

The National Assembly has now gone on recess, however, its probe of NDDC, it appears, has not gone on break.

Although,President Muhammadu Buhari has urged his ministers and heads of government agencies to accord the National Assembly respect, labour minister, Chris Ngige, it seemed, had other plans.

What was supposed to be another House hearing on the “illegal suspension” of the management of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) by Mr Ngige was characterised with bickerings.

Chris Ngige. [PHOTO CREDIT: Sahara Reporters]

There was a trade of words between a member of the House panel, James Faleke, and Mr Ngige, with the latter posturing himself as superior to the former.

“I’m responding my friend. If you yab (abuse) me, I (will) yab you ten times. I am a Lagos boy. You are just a small boy in Lagos. Look at this Mushin boy, he’s talking with a VI boy. I lived in Victoria Island. Look at this Mushin boy from Kogi,” Mr Ngige said when Mr Faleke urged him to respond to the questions he was asked.

Asked if the exchanges between some of the heads of agencies and the National Assembly members worries the Senate, its spokesperson, Ajibola Basiru, said they are trivial issues and “borders on yellow journalism.”

On his part, the spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, declined comment.

Meanwhile, a spillover from the shouting game that ensued between a Senate panel and the labour minister for state, Festus Keyamo, over the modalities for the 774,000 jobs programme of the federal government continued this week.

While the National Assembly insisted that the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) will implement the special public works programme, the inauguration of each state’s committee for the programme kickstarted.

Likewise, for the umpteenth time, the Senate called on the service chiefs to resign. This is on the heels of the insecurity across the country.

In response, presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said only President Muhammadu Buhari can remove the military chiefs.