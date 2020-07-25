Two-storey building collapses in Abuja, traps 10

Related News

A two-storey building under construction in Abuja collapsed on Saturday trapping 10 persons with one seriously injured.

The News Agency of Nigerian (NAN), reports that the incident happened behind Dawaki Modern Market, in Galadima area of the Federal Capital Territory.

The incident occurred at about 10:40 a.m. and the building suffered a total collapse, leaving some its occupants, who were workers at the site, injured.

Officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Fire Service and the Nigerian Police Force responded to the distress call and rescued the workers.

The person who was seriously wounded was among three persons immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Idris Abbas, Director-General, FEMA, said emergency response was swiftly activated immediately the agency got the distress call.

He added that based on the report the agency received the building was a bungalow but the developer was trying to upgrade it to a two-strorey building.

“Ten persons were trapped, three were rescued and were taken to the hospital while others are okay,” he said.

He also advised builders to desist from contravening the building plan as approved by the development control department of the FCT.

Edward Adedokun, Director, Search and Rescue, NEMA, said the agency was on ground immediately it received the distress call to coordinate all agencies at the site of the building collapse.

He added that the agency would ensure that all necessary clearance operation was concluded to ascertain that no victim was left trapped in the rubble.

Muktar Galadima, Director, Department of Development Control, added that his organisation had given the developer a ‘stop work’ notice when it noticed a modification of the building.

“On the 17th of this month, when our officers were moving round and monitoring developments, they noticed the modification of the building from a bungalow to a two-strorey building and he was issued a stop work notice.

“He, however, took advantage of the weekend and resumed work and this incident happened, and due process as well as engineering process was not followed,” he said.

Harisu Abdullahi, one of the survivors said he was working on the first floor of the building when he noticed the building collapsing and he regained consciousness when he noticed he was being rushed to the hospital.

He, however, appreciated God for sparing his life.

NAN reports that the nine-hour clearing operation ended at about 7:15p.m (NAN)