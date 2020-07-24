Oyo tops as Nigeria records 591 new COVID-19 cases

Oyo State, on Friday, recorded the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria.
Oyo recorded 191 new cases and was followed by Lagos which recorded 168 cases.
A total of 591 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
The new cases brought the total number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 39,359.
Of this figure, 16,559 people have recovered from the virus and have been discharged.
A total of 845 deaths have also been recorded so far.
The NCDC provided the breakdown of the new cases in a Tweet late Friday.
“591 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Oyo-191
Lagos-168
FCT-61
Ondo-29
Osun-26
Ebonyi-24
Edo-23
Ogun-14
Rivers-13
Akwa Ibom-12
Kaduna-10
Katsina-6
Borno-4
Ekiti-3
Delta-3
Imo-3
Niger-1
39,539 confirmed
16,559 discharged
845 deaths,” the agency wrote.
While Nigeria continues to record hundreds of new cases of COVID-19 daily, the country has relaxed its lockdown and citizens largely go about without facemasks and without maintaining social distance.