BREAKING: Ex-Speaker Yakubu Dogara dumps PDP, returns to APC

Speaker Yakubu Dogara
Yakubu Dogara

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and returned to his former party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

An aide to the former speaker confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday evening.

Mr Dogara had in 2018 dumped the APC for the PDP after having political confrontation for about two years with the former governor of Bauchi State, Mohammed Abubakar.

He recently headed a screening panel of the PDP for the Ondo State governorship election.

More details shortly…

