Reps consider immunity from prosecution for Supreme Court judges, others

House of representatives during plenary. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of House of Reps.]
House of representatives during plenary. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of House of Reps.]

The House of Representatives is mulling a bill seeking to grant immunity to the Supreme Court justices, chief judges of the federal High Court and the 36 states of the federation and that of the Federal Capital Territory.

The bill scaled second reading at the green chamber on Thursday.

Sponsored by Iduma Igariwey (APC, Ebonyi), himself a lawyer, the proposed law seeks to alter section 308 of the 1999 constitution as amended by restricting legal proceedings against heads of courts in the country.

Mr Igariwey said if it becomes law, the bill will “protect the integrity and independence of the Supreme Court, the Federal and state High Courts.”

The lawmaker argued that the proposed legislation will entrench the doctrine of separation of powers, thereby protecting “the Judiciary from the excesses of the Executive arm.”

In 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari controversially suspended former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen, for false and non-assets declaration.

Mr Onnoghen would later resign, after which he was convicted by Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), April last year.

More so, section 308 shields the quartet of the president, the vice president, state governors and their deputies, for their period in office, from all forms of civil and criminal prosecution.

Also narrowly scaling second reading, a bill that would grant immunity to the presiding officers of the National and State Assemblies is being mulled by the House of Representatives.

“I really think that if there is an arm that should enjoy immunity, it is the judiciary. I think that this is the arm that should enjoy immunity to avoid distraction. What is good for the executive is good for the judiciary,” Mr Igariwey argued in his lead debate.

He said this makes the bill “expedient in order to protect the integrity and independence of the leadership of the superior courts of records at the state and federal levels.”

“The immunity clause as contained in Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) should be extended the Chief of Justice of Nigeria and justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court and the Chief Justices of the State High Courts and Federal Capital Territory.

“This will be in the best interest of maintaining the doctrine of separation of powers, as contemplated by the 1999 Constitution and the protection of our judiciary from the excesses of the executive,” the lawmaker added.

The bill is now up for consideration at committee level, followed by a public hearing and a concurrence by the Senate after which the president will be required to assent to it.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application