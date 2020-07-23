Coronavirus: Nigeria records 20 deaths Thursday

Faith Osamaye, a Youth Corps member is one of the young scientists working at the NCDC’s National Reference Laboratory as Nigeria responds for the outbreak of COVID-19. Photo: Nigeria Health Watch
The total death toll recorded from the COVID-19 disease in Nigeria reached 833 on Thursday after 20 more people succumbed to the virus, the country’s infectious disease outfit, NCDC, announced.

According to the agency, 604 new cases of coronavirus were recorded on Thursday.

The new figure shows a slight increase from the 595 infections reported on Wednesday.

Since the West African nation recorded its first case of the virus in late February, 38,948 cases have been confirmed while 16,061 patients have been discharged after treatment in the country’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The NCDC in a post on Twitter said the new cases were reported in 21 states including – “Lagos-203 Oyo-87 FCT-79 Edo-41 Osun-35 Ogun-24 Rivers-22 Kaduna-22 Akwa Ibom-20 Plateau-18 Delta-9 Ebonyi-9 Imo-8 Enugu-5 Kano-5 Cross River-5 Katsina-4 Nasarawa-3 Borno-2 Ekiti-2 Bauchi-1”

Lagos remains the epicenter of the disease with a total tally of 14,009 infections, and 192 deaths. Over 2,000 patients have been discharged after treatment.

Over 250,000 people have been tested by for the virus in a country of over 200 million people.

Nigeria is the West African nation most impacted by the coronavirus.

