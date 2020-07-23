Ondo 2020: Jegede beats deputy governor, clinches PDP ticket

Eyitayo Jegede SAN [PHOTO CREDIT: @TayoJegedeSAN]

Eyitayo Jegede, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) from Ipele town, near Owo, has emerged the winner of the Peoples Democratic Party’s Ondo primary election concluded late Wednesday.

Mr Jegede defeated Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi and six others in the election that held at Dome centre, Akure, the state capital.

He is a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the state.

Mr Jegede also won the PDP primary in 2016, and flew the flag of the party in that year’s governorship election, a contest he lost to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that there was an uproar at the venue due to the arrival of 17 new delegates.

The party initially had 2,000 delegates to vote in the election.

Many of the aspirants claimed not to know the 17 delegates.

The chairman of the primary election, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, and other committee members had a closed-door meeting with aspirants to discuss whether to accept the list or not.

Eventually, they agreed that any of those 17 whose name is on the original delegates list would be allowed to vote.

Eight aspirants sought the party’s ticket at the primary.

They are Agboola Ajayi, Eyitayo Jegede, Boluwaji Kunlere, Eddy Olafeso, Ben Okunomo, Bode Ayorinde, Godday Erewa and Sola Ebiseeni.

With his emergence as PDP flag-bearer, Mr Jegede is again the main challenger to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who is the candidate of the governing party, the APC.

Mr Ajayi, the deputy governor, had rushed out of the APC and joined the PDP hoping to clinch the opposition party’s ticket.

His defeat now appears double jeorpardy for him as he will now have to fend off an aggressive plot to remove him from office.

Below is the full result indicating the votes won by candidates.

Olorogun Eddy Olafeso – 175 votes

Agboola Ajayi – 657 votes

Banji Okunomo – 90 votes

Bode Ayorinde – 95 votes

Boluwaji Kunlere – 33 votes

Olusola Ebiseni – 29 votes

Godday Erewa – 14 votes

Eyitayo Jegede – 888 votes

