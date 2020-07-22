Senate confirms 40 Ambassadors

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Suleiman Sani as a Career Ambassador. The lawmakers also confirmed 39 other Non-Career Ambassadors.
The confirmation comes exactly three weeks after President Muhammadu Buhari wrote to the Senate, seeking confirmation of their appointments “in accordance to Section 171(2)(1c) and Subsection 4 of the 1999 Constitution.”
He later replaced two of the nominees on July 8.
The confirmation was sequel to the presentation of the report of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, which screened the nominees.
Presenting the report, the chairman of the committee, Muhammad Bulkachuwa, said the screening was done physically for those of them in Nigeria, and virtually for those outside the country.
He said the criteria used for the screening include police report, clearance from the State Security Service, additional information from the National Intelligence Agency, tax clearance, Nigeria’s foreign policy, appearance and general knowledge.
Forty-one nominees, he said,appeared before the panel and all 41 of them exhibited high knowledge of diplomacy. He added that the nomination is a mixture of gender, youth and consideration for the elderly.
However, the screening for the nominee from Niger, Peter Gana, and the Yobe State nominee, Yusuf Mohammed, was suspended.
Mr Bulkachuwa said the screening of Mr Gana was suspended “pending resolution of matters surrounding his nomination.”
He did not explain what the matter was.
The screening for Mr Mohammed was suspended due to “a mix up” as did not appear before the panel. He said a new date will be fixed for the nominee to appear before the committee.
He therefore, recommended that the Senate confirms 39 non-career ambassadors and one career ambassador. While confirmation for the other two nominees will be done after screening on a later date.
The lawmakers, in the Committee of the Whole, considered the committee’s report and confirmed the nominees.
READ ALSO: Buhari approves renewal of appointment of 12 non-career ambassadors
After the confirmation, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, admonished nominees to interact with lawmakers from their state “in the interest of everyone.”
The confirmed nominees are:
Suleiman Sani – Career ambassador, FCT
Umar Sulieman, Adamawa
Kevin Peter, Adamawa
John Usanga, Akwa Ibom
Elejah Onyeagba, Anambra
Abubakar Ibrahim, Bauchi
Philip Ikurusi, Bayelsa
Tarzoor Terhemen, Benue
Paul Adikwu, Benue
Al-Bishir Al-Hussain, Borno
Monique Ekpong, Cross River
Oma Djebah, Delta
Ominyi Eze, Ebonyi
Yamah Musa, Edo
C. O Ugwu, Enugu
Hajara Salim, Gombe
Obiezu Chinyerem, Imo
Ali Magashi, Jigawa
M. A Markarfi, Kaduna
Hamisu Takalmawa, Kano
Jazuli Gadalanci, Kano
Sadiya Nuhu, Kano
Yahaya Lawal, Katsina
Dare Sunday Awoniyi, Kogi
Ibrahim Laaro, Kwara
Abioye Bello, Kwara
Zara Umar, Kwara
Ademola Seriki, Lagos
Henry Omaku, Nasarawa
Sarafa Isola, Ogun
Nimi Akinkube, Ondo
Adejare Bello, Osun
Adeshina Alege, Oyo
Debo Adeshina, Oyo
Folakemi Akinyele, Oyo
Shehu Yibaikwal, Plateau
Maureen Tamuno, Rivers
Faruk Yabo, Sokoto
Adamu Hassan, Taraba
Abubakar Moriki, Zamfara