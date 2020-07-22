Senate confirms 40 Ambassadors

Related News

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Suleiman Sani as a Career Ambassador. The lawmakers also confirmed 39 other Non-Career Ambassadors.

The confirmation comes exactly three weeks after President Muhammadu Buhari wrote to the Senate, seeking confirmation of their appointments “in accordance to Section 171(2)(1c) and Subsection 4 of the 1999 Constitution.”

He later replaced two of the nominees on July 8.

The confirmation was sequel to the presentation of the report of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, which screened the nominees.

Presenting the report, the chairman of the committee, Muhammad Bulkachuwa, said the screening was done physically for those of them in Nigeria, and virtually for those outside the country.

He said the criteria used for the screening include police report, clearance from the State Security Service, additional information from the National Intelligence Agency, tax clearance, Nigeria’s foreign policy, appearance and general knowledge.

Forty-one nominees, he said,appeared before the panel and all 41 of them exhibited high knowledge of diplomacy. He added that the nomination is a mixture of gender, youth and consideration for the elderly.

However, the screening for the nominee from Niger, Peter Gana, and the Yobe State nominee, Yusuf Mohammed, was suspended.

Mr Bulkachuwa said the screening of Mr Gana was suspended “pending resolution of matters surrounding his nomination.”

He did not explain what the matter was.

The screening for Mr Mohammed was suspended due to “a mix up” as did not appear before the panel. He said a new date will be fixed for the nominee to appear before the committee.

He therefore, recommended that the Senate confirms 39 non-career ambassadors and one career ambassador. While confirmation for the other two nominees will be done after screening on a later date.

The lawmakers, in the Committee of the Whole, considered the committee’s report and confirmed the nominees.

After the confirmation, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, admonished nominees to interact with lawmakers from their state “in the interest of everyone.”

The confirmed nominees are:

Suleiman Sani – Career ambassador, FCT

Umar Sulieman, Adamawa

Kevin Peter, Adamawa

John Usanga, Akwa Ibom

Elejah Onyeagba, Anambra

Abubakar Ibrahim, Bauchi

Philip Ikurusi, Bayelsa

Tarzoor Terhemen, Benue

Paul Adikwu, Benue

Al-Bishir Al-Hussain, Borno

Monique Ekpong, Cross River

Oma Djebah, Delta

Ominyi Eze, Ebonyi

Yamah Musa, Edo

C. O Ugwu, Enugu

Hajara Salim, Gombe

Obiezu Chinyerem, Imo

Ali Magashi, Jigawa

M. A Markarfi, Kaduna

Hamisu Takalmawa, Kano

Jazuli Gadalanci, Kano

Sadiya Nuhu, Kano

Yahaya Lawal, Katsina

Dare Sunday Awoniyi, Kogi

Ibrahim Laaro, Kwara

Abioye Bello, Kwara

Zara Umar, Kwara

Ademola Seriki, Lagos

Henry Omaku, Nasarawa

Sarafa Isola, Ogun

Nimi Akinkube, Ondo

Adejare Bello, Osun

Adeshina Alege, Oyo

Debo Adeshina, Oyo

Folakemi Akinyele, Oyo

Shehu Yibaikwal, Plateau

Maureen Tamuno, Rivers

Faruk Yabo, Sokoto

Adamu Hassan, Taraba

Abubakar Moriki, Zamfara