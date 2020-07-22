Coronavirus: Nigeria records 576 new infections

Related News

Nigeria recorded 576 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said.

The virus has now sickened nearly 38,000 people, according to NCDC’s latest data.

Four deaths were recorded in the fight against the coronavirus in the last 24 hours pushing the total death tally to 805.

More than 15, 000 patients, roughly half of the total of the people infected, has recovered after treatment.

The 576 new cases are reported from 22 states – Lagos-88 Kwara-87 FCT-82 Plateau-62 Ondo-39 Enugu-28 Oyo-26 Taraba-24 Kaduna-20 Ebonyi-20 Edo-17 Cross River-16 Kano-14 Rivers-11 Ogun-10 Delta-9 Nasarawa-8 Osun-8 Katsina-3 Imo-2 Kebbi-1 Borno-1.

There are more than 20, 000 active case in Nigeria, where all the 36 states of the country have recorded at least a single infection.

Over 200, 000 people have been tested for the virus in a country of more than 200 million people.