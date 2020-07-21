Insecurity: Presidency replies Senate, says only Buhari can remove Service Chiefs

Related News

The presidency has reacted to a Senate resolution calling for the mandatory exit of military chiefs, by telling the lawmakers that such removal was a ‘presidential prerogative.’

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Senate Tuesday called on the military chiefs to ‘step aside,’ following the deteriorating security situation across the country including the killings of soldiers.

The Senate resolution followed a motion moved by Borno senator, Ali Ndume.

In its reaction, the presidency in a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, said it notes the resolution.

“The Senate Tuesday adopted a resolution calling on the Service Chiefs to resign or be sacked due to the multi-pronged security challenges in the country,” Mr Adesina wrote.

“The Presidency notes the resolution, and reiterates that appointment or sack of Service Chiefs is a Presidential prerogative, and President Muhammadu Buhari, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, will do what is in the best interest of the country at all times.”

Tuesday’s call for the exit of the service chiefs is not the first from the ninth assembly.

The lawmakers had in January called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the service chiefs and appoint new ones.

They made the call after a four-hour deliberation on a motion on national security challenges and the need to restructure the nation’s security architecture.

Mr Buhari had also ignored that call.