Nigeria’s COVID-19 death toll exceeds 800

Faith Osamaye, a Youth Corps member is one of the young scientists working at the NCDC’s National Reference Laboratory as Nigeria responds for the outbreak of COVID-19. Photo: Nigeria Health Watch
The confirmed coronavirus death toll in Nigeria exceeded 800 on Monday.

A total of 562 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours bringing the total number of infections to 37,225 in the West African nation, according to the country’s infectious disease outfit, NCDC.

Over 15, 000 recoveries have been recorded in Nigeria, which reported its first COVID-19 case in February.

A total of 801 people have succumbed to the virus in Africa’s most populated country.

Lagos shares the highest burden of the disease with over 13, 000 cases and 176 deaths.

Over 214,000 people have been tested thus far in the country of over 200 million people.

According to the NCDC, the 562 new cases were reported in the 22 states below:

FCT-102
Lagos-100
Plateau-52
Kwara-50
Abia-47
Kaduna-35
Benue-34
Oyo-26
Ebonyi-24
Kano-16
Niger-15
Anambra-14
Gombe-12
Edo-11
Rivers-6
Nasarawa-5
Delta-5
Borno-3
Enugu- 2
Bauchi-2
Kebbi- 1.

