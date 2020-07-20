JUST IN: Ondo 2020: Akeredolu wins APC governorship primary

Related News

The incumbent governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary.

He will be the ruling party’s flag bearer for the October 10 governorship election in the state.

The indirect primary election took place at Dove Centre in Akure.

Mr Akeredolu won in all the local government areas of the state, defeating seven other aspirants.

Speaking earlier, Mr Akeredolu told journalists that God would make all plans for him to be victorious at the end of the poll.

Asked if he had any complains about the primary, he said he had none.

“I never wanted to be involved in all the complaints because I know that a farmer goes to farm with implements. The farmer only complains when he is not ready.”

“In the APC, we know those who have been delegates over the years since APC came to be. We all know who the delegates are. I know the God I serve, He will do me well and all plans will fall in place.”

The chairman of the primary committee, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, was set to formally announce the results at the time of this report.

