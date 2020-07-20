NDDC Scandal: Reps set to grill Akpabio, senior officials (LIVE UPDATES)

Related News

The House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) will today continue with its investigative hearing on the alleged financial recklessness at the commission.

Expected to appear before the panel are the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, and the Acting Managing Director of the agency, Daniel Pondei, who was summoned at the last sitting on Friday.

Mr Pondei, on Thursday, led a walkout on the committee.

He appeared with other management staff of the commission, and accused the chairman of the house committee on NDDC, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, of corruption. He said because of that, his team will not speak before the committee.

In May, a group accused Mr Tunji-Ojo of having benefited from award of contracts in the commission.

The lawmaker, however, described the allegations as shameful and baseless.

A lot of controversies have emerged in the NDDC in the past one year.

Due to criticisms of the operations of the commission, President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2019, ordered a forensic audit of the operations of the organisation from 2001 to 2019.

Lawmakers also commenced investigating the new management of the commission in May.

Lawmakers and invited guests seated at the venue of the investigation of alleged financial recklessness by the NDDC currently going on at the House of Representatives

11:07am – Lawmaker’s already seated at the venue. Protocol officers of the ministry of Niger Delta affairs are already in the hall, an indication that the minister, Godswill Akpabio will honour the invitation.

Earlier this morning, there were protests against the NDDC management at the gates of the National Assembly. The protesters were stopped by the police.

11:23am – Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio has arrived the venue.

The hearing has commenced. The chairman of the committee ordered that all armed security men be sent out of the venue.

“We have not condemned anybody, anybody who has any allegation against me should report to the relevant security agency.

“This investigation is not about anybody, it’s about the good of the people of the Niger Delta.”

“I want to say it clearly that any issue against my person, I will please appeal that this can be sent to the relevant anti-corruption agency. I don’t enjoy immunity.” Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, chairman of the house committee on NDDC said.

The Chairman of the House of Representatives committee on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has stepped aside as head of the panel investigating alleged financial recklessness in the NDDC.

He stated this on Monday during the continued hearing in the National Assembly.

The NDDC acting managing director, Daniel Pondei, had on Thursday led a walkout on the committee.

Mr Pondei, who appeared with other management staff of the commission, accused Mr Tunji-Ojo of corruption. He said because of that, his team will not speak before the committee.

The lawmakers later passed a vote of confidence on the committee chairman while they asked Mr Pondei and the Niger Delta minister to appear before the committee today, Monday.

Both men appeared before the committee and were still there at the time of this report.

In his remark, while stepping down, on Monday, Mr Tunji-Ojo said though he had the support of his colleagues, he preferred to step aside in order to give all parties a fair hearing.

The Deputy Chairman of the committee, Thomas Ereyitomi, has taken over as the coordinator.

The Deputy Chairman of the committee, Mr Ereyitomi, is reading the verbatim report of the last sitting where the former acting MD, Joi Nunieh, appeared via Zoom.

Some companies and civil society organisations also testified last Friday.

The acting NDDC MD, Daniel Pondei, is the first to be quizzed. He has been placed on oath.

Mr Pondei started by apologizing for the event which led to his walk out last week.

He said the N81.5 billion was spent from October 2019 to May 31, 2020, indicating that it was spent by the interim management’s within that period.

He said from January – May, N34 billion was given by the FG.

He also said N51.9 billion was the amount spent by his committee out of the N81.5 billion our of which they used N38.6 billion for capital projects.

He said all the hotels in Port Harcourt are being owed by NDDC, which he said he has settled.

The N81.5 billion was spent between October 2019 and October 2020, the NDDC acting MD, Daniel Pondei, said.

Of this, the incumbent interim management committee spent N59.1 billion.

A total of N38.6 billion was spent on capital projects, he said. He said N35.3 billion of this was paid to contractors, whom he said were hired by previous administrations.

Also, he added, N20.5 billion was spent on recurrent expenditure between February 20, 2019, and May 21, 2020. They are a backlog of debt for about three years, he said.

Duty tour allowance hasn’t been paid for three years; we cleared it, he added. Scholarship fee hasn’t been paid since 2016, he said, adding that the NDDC paid N500,000 to each beneficiary.

He said he has documents to respond to different accusations against the NDDC which has been put in the public domain.

But the lawmakers declined the request. They asked him to speak only on documents he is tendering.

He said there is a road called ‘Infant Jesus’ in Delta State which has been a subject of controversy. A large chunk of money was approved for ‘Infant Jesus’ by the NDDC, he said.

Mr Pondei said he should be allowed to give his presentation since so many orders were allowed to do so without interruption.