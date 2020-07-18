Nigeria records 653 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus File Photo (Photo Credit: Time Magazine)

Nigeria recorded 653 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said.

According to the health agency, six deaths were also recorded in Saturday, bringing the fatality from the virus to 778.

The total number of people who have contracted the virus in Nigeria has now risen to 36,107 out of which 14,938 people have recovered and have been discharged.

The NCDC also provided details of the new cases, which show Lagos recording 115 new cases, followed by Kwara with 85.

“653 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria

Lagos-115
Kwara-85
Enugu-80
FCT-78
Rivers-36
Ondo-35
Oyo-30
Katsina-28
Kaduna-19
Abia-19
Nasarawa-18
Plateau-17
Imo-16
Ogun-9
Ebonyi-9
Benue-9
Kano-9
Delta-8
Bauchi-7
Ekiti-6
Gombe-4
Bayelsa-4
Adamawa-4
Osun-4
Cross River-1
Yobe-1
Borno-1
Zamfara-1,” the agency wrote on Twitter.

Lagos remains the epicentre of the disease in Nigeria with over a third (13,341) of the total cases.

While Nigeria continues to record new cases in hundreds, daily, the country is opening its economy more while citizens continue to disobey government’s directives on social distancing and use of face masks in public.

