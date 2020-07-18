Wife, son of late Edo Speaker kidnapped

gunmen
Gunman used to illustrate the story

Gunmen again struck on Okene -Lokoja road on Saturday, kidnapping the wife and son of the late former Speaker of Edo State, Zakawanu Garuba.

The two victims were abducted while travelling from Abuja to Auchi with other relatives for the burial rites of Mr Garuba when they were attacked by gunmen.

Mr Garuba had died earlier on Saturday in Abuja as a result of undisclosed illness.

Eyewitnesses said that the gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers, rained bullets on their vehicle at Irepeni community along the road, forcing the vehicle to stop.

They then kidnapped the wife and son of the late speaker and other relations except his aged mother.

The spokesperson of the Kogi State Police Command, William Aya, while confirming the incident, said that police swung into action immediately after receiving the report.

He said that three of the victims had been rescued while the bush was being combed to locate others.

According to him, police had, earlier in the day, foiled an attempted kidnap of six persons along Obajana-Kabba road.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application