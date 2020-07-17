Again, Reps summon NDDC chief, Akpabio as ex-MD appears before committee

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio [PHOTO: Silverbird TV]
The House of Representatives committee that has oversight on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has summoned the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, and the Acting Managing Director of the agency, Daniel Pondei.

The lawmakers took the decision on Friday at the continuation of their investigation into alleged financial recklessness at the commission.

The summoned persons, according to the committee, are to appear unfailingly on Monday.

Mr Pondei had on Thursday led a walk out on the commitee.

Mr Pondei, who appeared with other management staff of the commission, accused the chairman of the house committee on NDDC, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, of corruption. He said because of that, his team will not speak before the committee.

The committee directed that the summon be served through the media or any other substituted means.

Similarly, embattled former acting managing director of the Agency, Joy Nunieh appeared before the committee.

She appeared and gave her submission to the committee via a teleconference platform, zoom.

Ms Nunieh who was supposed to appear before the committee on Thursday was stopped from attending the hearing by security agents who laid a siege at her Port Harcourt residence.

More details shortly…

