BREAKING: NDDC management walk out on Reps, accuse commitee chairman of corruption

NDDC logo

The Acting Managing Director of The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Daniel Pondei, has led a walk out on the House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta.

Mr Pondei, who appeared with other management staff of the commission, accused the chairman of the house committee on NDDC, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, of corruption. He said because of that, his team will not speak before the committee.

“We are not comfortable with the chairman of this committee presiding over a matter he has been accused of.”

He asked the committee chairman to recuse himself from the investigation.

“There is no point of order here. As long as he is the chairman of this committee, the NDDC will not make any presentation here,” he said.

When lawmakers intervened and told the NDDC team that nobody could decide its modus operandi, the NDDC management staged a walk out.

The house is conducting an investigative hearing on the alleged financial malfeasance and other activities in the NDDC.

In May, a group accused Mr Tunji-Ojo of having benefited from award of contracts in the commission

The lawmaker described the allegations as shameful and baseless.

In a statement, the lawmaker described a newspaper publication attributed to some “inconsequential groups” claiming he was awarded a 17 km road contract as ‘smear campaign.’

Mr Tunji-Ojo represents Akoko North East/ West Federal Constituency of Ondo state.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how an ex-managing director of the NDDC, Joy Nunieh, raise alarm that her home in Port Harcourt had been surrounded by armed police officers and therefore she would not be able to travel to Abuja to appear before the lawmakers.

Ms Nunieh has accused the Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, of corruption in the management of the NDDC, an allegation the minister has denied.

More details later….

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application