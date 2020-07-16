JUST IN: NDDC Crisis: Armed police officers surround ex-MD Nunieh’s house

Related News

Armed police officers, about 20 of them, on Thursday surrounded the Port Harcourt home of the former interim managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Joy Nunieh.

“They (police officers) came here to my home since 4a.m., they have surrounded everywhere,” Ms Nunieh told PREMIUM TIMES, Thursday morning.

“I am inside my house, I can’t leave for Abuja where I am scheduled to appear today before the House of Representatives Investigative hearing on NDDC,” she added.

Ms Nunieh said she has called the police commissioner in Port Harcourt over the development, but the commissioner said her office and her officials were not involved in it.

Ms Nunieh and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, recently engaged each other in war of words over corruption allegations in NDDC.

She suspects that Mr Akpabio may have a hand in the police blockade of her private residence.

Details later…