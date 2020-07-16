Nigeria records 643 new coronavirus cases

The 110-bed Isolation Center at Mobolaji Johnoson, Stadium, Onikan, Lagos Island, constructed by the Lagos State Government and Guaranty Trust Bank, unveiled on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Nigeria reported 643 new confirmed cases of coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 34,259, the country’s infectious disease outfit, NCDC, announced early Thursday.

Of the 643 new cases, Lagos, Nigeria’s most populous city, reported 230 infections, bringing the total number of infections there to 12,941.

The new national figure shows a significant increase from the 463 infections found on Tuesday.

Apart from Tuesday’s figures, Nigeria recorded over 500 cases in the past five days.

According to the new figures from the NCDC, six more people have died in the past 24 hours, pushing the total death tally to 760 in a country of over 200 million.

Meanwhile, nearly 14, 000 people have recovered from the contagion.

Lagos, epicentre

This development is coming few days after doctors in the frontline downed tools in Lagos. Authorities in the state described their action as “insensitive”.

About 175 deaths and nearly 2, 000 recoveries have been recorded in Lagos which is still Nigeria’s epicentre of the disease.

The NCDC in a tweet said the new cases were reported in 19 states including Lagos-230, Oyo-69, FCT-51, Edo-43, Osun-35, Rivers-30, Ebonyi-30, Kaduna-28, Ogun-27, Ondo-23, Plateau-20, Benue-17, Enugu-16, Imo-10, Delta-6, Kano-4, Nasarawa-2, Kebbi-1, Ekiti-1.

All 36 states and the FCT have recorded at least a case of the disease. For more than 50 days, Zamfara State has not reported a single case. The state has reported only 76 cases thus far.

Nigeria is the West African nation most impacted by the coronavirus.

The country has tested almost 200,000 of its 200 million population. According to worldometer.info, the test ratio per million of the country’s population is 903.

The government eased virus restrictions on June 30 by permitting inter-state travel. Domestic flights resumed a week later.

The current nationwide curfew, 10 p.m. – 4 a.m., and restrictions on mass gatherings and sporting activities, however, still remain in effect. Use of masks in public spaces is also mandatory.

