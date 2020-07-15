WASSCE: No going back on suspension of WAEC exam yet – Nigerian govt

Related News

Amidst criticisms by many Nigerians and an opposition leader, the Nigerian government has defended its decision not to allow students in the country take part in this year’s West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

PREMIUM TIMES reported the government’s decision last week amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The education minister, Adamu Adamu, explained the government’s decision last week. He said the government was concerned about the spread of COVID-19 should it allow the students congregate for the examinations, organised by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

The stance was criticised by opposition leader Atiku Abubakar and the House of Representatives with the lawmakers urging the government to rescind the decision.

However, the federal government reiterated its stance on Wednesday but said it was meeting stakeholders on the matter.

“We are still meeting with parents over the decision of the ministry,” the minister of state for education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, told journalists after Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council meeting.

“What the minister (Mr Adamu) said reflects the true position of the ministry; we are not confident yet that everywhere is safe. The numbers from the NCDC are still alarming and we have put this before parents and all the stakeholders in the education ecosystem, we are still meeting with them. In fact, there’s a stakeholders’ meeting convened for Monday.

“WAEC on its own part is also negotiating with other West African countries to look at possible shift in date. Once they are through with that meeting and hopefully when we are through with the consultation with stakeholders, if there’s any change in the ministry’s position, we will communicate.

“But as it stands, the position of the Honourable Minister, as communicated to you last week, remains the position of the ministry until further evidence to the contrary or further agreements that may alter those arise,” Mr Nwajiuba said.