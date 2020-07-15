COVID-19: Doctors down tools at isolation centre in Nigeria

Related News

Resident doctors working at the COVID-19 isolation centre at Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, Ogun State, have embarked on an indefinite industrial action.

Members of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) in the hospital, comprising resident doctors, medical officers and house officers, had on July 1 begun the strike but doctors at the isolation centres were exempted.

The strike action followed letters issued to the state government and a series of protests over the refusal of their demands by the state government.

Some of the doctors’ demands include non-implementation of the new minimum wage, hazard allowance, inappropriate remuneration, low entry-level and absence of a life insurance policy for its members.

According to the doctors, the alleged refusal of the state government to appropriately attend to previous warning letters had shown that the government was less concerned about their plight.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the doctors left the isolation centre following the directive by the Association of Resident Doctors, OOUTH, Sagamu.

They were instructed to leave their duty posts at the isolation centre and join the indefinite strike.

This was confirmed in a statement jointly signed by ARD’s president, Popoola Mutiu, and the secretary, Osundara Tope.

READ ALSO:

The association in the statement said it has rescinded its decision to continue work and asked its members to leave the isolation centre in protest against the alleged maltreatment of its members by the state government.

“Since the government has chosen to simply rub the issues without any form of real commitment, our members working at the COVID – 19 Isolation Centre will henceforth join the Industrial action.

“We expect the government not to dethrone reasoning or shirk from responsibility expected of a considerate, sincere and truthful government. We call on the Ogun State government not to leave us up a creek without a paddle.

“Our service to the people should not be abridged by the ineptitude of the government. We work for the common good and sound health of the people of Ogun State,” the statement reads.