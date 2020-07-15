National Assembly Service Commission orders immediate retirement of NASS Clerk Omolori

This was contained in a statement signed by the Executive Chairman of the commission, Ahmed Amshi, on Tuesday.
According to the commission, those who have attained the age of 60 or 35 years in service are affected by the directive.
The tenure of the clerk has been a matter of controversy because of the implementation of the National Assembly Revised Condition of Service which took effect in 2019.
Based on the controversially amended conditions, the clerk and no fewer than 160 officers, who were to have retired from office, were expected to remain in office for about five more years after raising the retirement age from 60 to 65 years and years of service from 35 to 40.
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Nasir Ayitogo is a National Assembly correspondent at PREMIUM TIMES. He is a graduate of Theatre and Media Arts from Nasarawa State University, Keffi, where he also obtained an Masters’s degree in Public Relations and Advertising. Twitter: @nastogo