Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot dies in accident – Official

The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) has announced the death of Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, who died on Tuesday

NAF in a statement released on Wednesday said she died as a result of head injuries sustained from a road accident at its base in Kaduna.

Premium Times reported last year when NAF winged Ms Arotile as the first female fighter (combatant) pilot.

She had successfully completed her pilot training courses at the Starlite International Training Academy, South Africa.

According to NAF, Ms Arotile was commissioned into the NAF in September 2017 as a member of Nigeria Defense Academy (NDA) RC 64.

“Until her death, Fg Offr Arotile, who was commissioned into the NAF in Sept 2017 as a member of @HQ_NDA RC 64, was the first ever female combat helicopter pilot in the Service.

“During her short but impactful stay in the Service, late Arotile, contributed significantly to the efforts to rid the North Central States of armed bandits and other criminal elements by flying several combat missions under Operation GAMA AIKI in Minna, Niger State.

“Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Sadique Abubakar on behalf officers, airmen, airwomen and civilian staff of the NAF, commiserates with the family of late Flying Officer Arotile over this irreparable loss.

“We pray that the Almighty God grants her soul eternal rest,” it added.

