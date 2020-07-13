Nigeria’s coronavirus cases exceed 33,000

Related News

As Nigerian authorities review plans to get schools in the country reopened, the coronavirus infection toll rose to 33,153 on Monday after 595 cases were found.

The federal government on Monday released guidelines for the safe reopening of schools and learning facilities after the COVID-19 pandemic. But the contagion appears not to be going away anytime soon.

Nigeria has reported over 500 cases daily in the last four days.

According to the new figures announced by Nigeria’s infectious disease outfit, NCDC, the death toll from the virus rose to 744 after four people succumbed to the deadly disease in the last 24 hours.

The new figures show a slight decrease from the 571 infections recorded Sunday.

The NCDC in a tweet said the new cases were reported in 20 states including Lagos-156, Oyo-141, FCT-99, Edo-47, Kaduna-27, Ondo-22, Rivers-20, Osun-17, Imo-13, Plateau-10, Nasarawa-8, Anambra-8, Kano-5, Benue-5, Borno-5, Ogun-4, Taraba-3, Gombe-3, Kebbi-1, Cross Rivers-1.

All 36 states and the FCT have recorded at least a case of the disease.

Lagos State remains the epicentre for the disease with the highest number of confirmed cases and deaths in the country, while Zamfara has not reported any new confirmed case in over 50 days ago.

“Till date, 33,153 cases have been confirmed, 13, 671 cases have been discharged and 744 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” it stated.