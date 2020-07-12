Coronavirus: Nigeria records 571 new infections, 16 deaths

Infograph showing Confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria as at 12th July, 2020
Infograph showing Confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria as at 12th July, 2020

The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria has risen to 740 as 16 new deaths were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday night.

Nigeria recorded 15 deaths from the virus on Saturday.

The fatality rate from the virus in Nigeria is about 2.2 per cent.

Nigeria’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 32, 558 as 571 new infections were recorded on Sunday.

The new figures shows a slight decrease from the 664 infections recorded Saturday.

The NCDC in a tweet said the new cases were reported in 30 states including Lagos-152, Ebonyi-108, Edo-53, Ondo-46, FCT-38, Oyo-20, Kwara-19, Plateau-17, Osun-14, Bayelsa-14, Ekiti-14, Katsina-14, Akwa Ibom-11, Kaduna-11, Rivers-11, Niger-10, Ogun-7, Kano-6, Cross River-4, Bauchi-2.

READ ALSO: Kano winning war against COVID-19 – Ganduje

All 36 states and the FCT have recorded at least a case of the disease.

Lagos State remains the epicentre for the disease with the highest number of confirmed cases and deaths in the country, while Zamfara has not reported any new confirmed case in the past 55 days.

“Till date, 32, 558 cases have been confirmed, 13, 447 cases have been discharged and 740 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” it stated.

Since the outbreak of the disease in Nigeria in February, almost 200,000 samples have been tested.

Data from the health agency also indicates that the country is witnessing a high level of community transmission of the virus as 73 per cent of the total diagnosed cases reported unknown sources of exposure to the virus.

Also NCDC said that the predominant age-group affected is 31 to 40.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application