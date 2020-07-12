Nigeria’s new coronavirus cases reduce for second consecutive week despite increased testing

Related News

For the second week in a row, new coronavirus infections reduced in Nigeria despite an increase in the number of people tested, PREMIUM TIMES’s review of official data shows.

The previous week’s reduction in new cases was the first after six consecutive weeks of increase.

Nigeria recorded 3,823 new cases in the past week (July 5-July 11), a six per cent reduction compared to the 4,087 new infections recorded in the previous week.

The new cases dropped despite an increase in the number of people tested across Nigeria last week, suggesting the country’s COVID-19 curve may be on a steady decline.

Data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) showed that 30,077 tests were conducted last week, a 30 per cent increase from the 21,030 tested the previous week.

The 21,030 tests conducted the previous week was a two per cent increase over the 20,588 tests conducted in the preceding week.

Fewer Recoveries, More Deaths

While new cases reduced, the number of people who recovered from the virus and were discharged reduced significantly last week.

A total of 1,641 patients recovered and were discharged last week, a 42 per cent drop from 2,837 who were discharged in the previous week.

Also, 90 new deaths were reported between last Sunday and Saturday, which amounts to a 20 per cent increase when compared with the 72 who died from the virus in the previous week.

Amongst the prominent people who lost their lives to the disease last week was the Chief of Staff to Kwara State Governor, Aminu Logun and a former chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Ondo State, Matthew Adeyeri.

Hammering on compliance

With the increasing number of confirmed cases in the country, NCDC has said in the absence of a vaccine, compliance with infection prevention and control (IPC) measures remains the most effective intervention to control the COVID-19 outbreak.

The agency and experts have stated that the implication of non-compliance with safety protocols might be grievous with the resumption of domestic flights and interstate travels.

Nigerians have been repeatedly told to ensure the use of face masks and maintain social distancing, although both have been largely breached by residents.

Nigeria so far

As of the time of reporting, 31,987 cases have been confirmed, 13,104 cases have been discharged and 724 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,

A breakdown of the 31,987 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 12, 275 cases, followed by FCT – 2,538, Oyo – 1,706, Edo – 1, 678, Delta – 1, 359, Rivers – 1,357, Kano – 1,303, Ogun – 1,080, Kaduna – 978, Ondo – 670, Katsina – 655, Borno – 586, Gombe – 530, Bauchi – 519, Plateau – 516, Ebonyi – 508, Enugu – 476, Abia – 405, Imo – 386, Jigawa – 321, Kwara – 311, Bayelsa – 299, Nasarawa – 244, Osun – 231, Sokoto – 153, Niger – 135, Akwa Ibom – 134, Benue – 121, Adamawa – 110, Anambra – 93, Kebbi – 86, Zamfara – 76, Yobe – 62, Ekiti – 49, Taraba- 27, Kogi – 5, and Cross River – 5.

Lagos State remains the epicentre for the disease with the highest number of confirmed cases and deaths in the country, while Zamfara has not reported any new confirmed case in the past 54 days.

The other five states with the highest number of confirmed cases are FCT, Oyo, Edo, Delta and Rivers.

As regards testing, the country has so far collected 178,265 samples since the beginning of the outbreak in Nigeria in February.

Timeline last week

On Sunday, 544 new cases of COVID19 were reported in the country.

On Monday, 575 new cases of the pandemic were reported in the country. This brought the tally of confirmed cases to 29,286 as of 11:55 p.m. on July 6.

On Tuesday, 503 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded.

As of 11:55 p.m. on July 7, the country had reported a total of 29,789 cases, out of which 12,108 had been discharged and 669 had died.

A total of 460 new cases of the pandemic were reported on Wednesday which brought the number of confirmed cases to 30,249.



On Thursday, 499 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country.

On Friday, 575 new cases were reported in Nigeria, hence bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 31,323 as of 11:55 p.m. on July 10

On Saturday 664 new cases of the viral infection were recorded.

Therefore, a total of 31,987 cases has been reported, out of which 13,103 have recovered and 724 have died.