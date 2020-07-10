Coronavirus: Nigeria records 575 new cases, fatality exceeds 700

Related News

Nigeria recorded 575 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 31,323.

The death toll from the virus has hit 709, as 20 new deaths were reported on Friday. The fatality rate from the virus in Nigeria is about 2.2 per cent. Meanwhile, over one third of those infected (12,795) have recovered and have been discharged.

The NCDC in a tweet said the new cases were reported in 18 states including Lagos, Oyo, FCT, Rivers, Kaduna, Edo, Enugu, Delta, Niger, Katsina, Ebonyi, Gombe, Jigawa, Plateau, Nassarawa, Borno, Kano, and Abia.

All the reporting states already had at least a case of the virus.

As of the time of reporting, all 36 states and the FCT have recorded at least a case of the disease.

Lagos State remains the epicentre for the disease with the highest number of confirmed cases and deaths in the country, while Zamfara has not reported any new confirmed case in the past 53 days.

The other five states with the highest number of confirmed cases are: FCT, Oyo, Edo, Delta and Rivers State.

The 575 new cases were reported from 18 states: Lagos – 234, Oyo – 85, FCT – 68, Rivers – 49, Kaduna – 39, Edo – 31, Enugu – 30, Delta – 11, Niger – 10, Katsina – 9, Ebonyi – 5, Gombe – 3, Jigawa – 3, Plateau – 2, Nasarawa – 2, Borno – 2, Kano – 1, and Abia – 1.

“Till date, 31,323 cases have been confirmed, 12795 cases have been discharged and 709 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” it stated.

Since the outbreak of the disease in Nigeria in February, a total of 175,656 samples have been tested.

NCDC said as of the time of reporting, there are 17,819 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, while 12,795 have recovered and have been discharged.

Data from the health agency also indicates that the country is witnessing a high level of community transmission of the virus as 73 per cent of the total diagnosed cases reported unknown sources of exposure to the virus.

Only 2 per cent of confirmed cases were detected in people with travel history and 25 per cent of confirmed cases are reported in persons who were contacted to those with travel history.

READ ALSO:

According to NCDC, the predominant age-group affected is 31 to 40. Also, males are more infected than females in the ratio of 66 to 34 per cent.

A breakdown of the 31,323 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 12, 051 cases, followed by FCT – 2,433, Oyo – 1,689, Edo – 1, 593, Delta – 1, 348, Rivers – 1,343, Kano – 1,303, Ogun – 1,063, Kaduna – 946, Katsina – 665, Ondo – 606, Borno – 586, Gombe – 527, Bauchi – 519, Ebonyi – 508, Plateau – 499, Enugu – 469, Abia – 402, Imo – 359, Jigawa – 321, Kwara – 311, Bayelsa – 299, Nasarawa – 238, Osun – 212, Sokoto – 153, Niger – 135, Akwa Ibom – 134, Benue – 121, Adamawa – 100, Anambra – 93, Kebbi – 86, Zamfara – 76, Yobe – 62, Ekiti – 46, Taraba- 27, Kogi – 5, and Cross River – 5.

With the increasing number of confirmed cases in the country, NCDC said in the absence of a vaccine, compliance with infection prevention and control (IPC) measures remain the most effective intervention to control the COVID-19 outbreak.