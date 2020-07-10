Police withdraw Magu’s security as family raises alarm over safety

Acting EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu

Security officials around the embattled acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, have been withdrawn.

PREMIUM TIMES authoritatively learnt that Mr Magu’s police security in his official and personal houses in Abuja were asked to leave the house Friday evening.

All vehicles in the official house in Maitama were also driven away, this newspaper understands.

Mr Magu was arrested on Monday and has since been facing a presidential investigative panel over alleged corruption and insubordination. He has been detained since his arrest on Monday, at the police facility in Abuja.

On Friday, the ministry of justice announced the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend Mr Magu from his position to enable “unhindered investigation”.

A source in the family who asked not to be named confirmed the withdrawal of the police officers from the two houses.

“We are seriously concerned about the personal security of his (Mr Magu’s) immediate family. They have literally being thrown to the hyenas, knowing fully well the dangers,” the source said.

The source said the family is worried that in view of the “enemies” garnered by Mr Magu on account of his work, his life and that of his family members are in danger without adequate security cover.

PREMIUM TIMES could not get comments from the police spokesperson, Frank Mba, on this story as his known line was not connecting.

