Nigeria records 499 new coronavirus cases

Infograph showing Confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria as at 9th July, 2020
Nigeria recorded 499 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 30,748.

Over one third of those infected (12,546) have recovered and have been discharged while 689 people have died from the disease.

The NCDC in a tweet also gave a breakdown of the new cases and the states they were recorded in.

“499 new cases of #COVID19;

Lagos-157

Edo-59

Ondo-56

Oyo-31

Akwa Ibom-22

Borno-21

Plateau-19

Kaduna-18

Katsina-18

Bayelsa-17

FCT-17

Delta-14

Kano-11

Rivers-10

Enugu-8

Ogun-6

Kwara-4

Imo-3

Nasarawa-2

Osun-2

Abia-1

Ekiti-1

Niger-1

Yobe-1

30748 confirmed
12546 discharged
689 deaths”

The agency also gave a breakdown of all the 30,748 cases recorded so far.

