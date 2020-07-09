Bayelsa road crash kills 10

Related News

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Command in Bayelsa has confirmed 10 persons died in a road traffic accident along Tombia-Amassoma road in the state.

Robert Ogom, the Sector Commander, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Yenagoa that three persons were injured in the incident which occurred on Wednesday night.

”The incident was a head-on collision involving a truck and a 14-seater bus that had 13 persons on board,” he said.

“The impact was heavy on the bus and it caught fire, burning all the occupants. The incident occurred at about 9 p.m.

“Eight of the passengers were burnt to ashes on the spot, two others died at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital in Okolobiri.

“By the time our personnel got to the scene, the driver of the truck had run away,” he said.

Mr Ogom blamed the crash on bad lighting system and speeding by both drivers.

“Drivers should always ensure that their vehicles are in order before entering the road. They should also avoid speeding and dangerous driving,” he advised.

