Ivory Coast Prime Minister, Gon Coulibaly, is dead

Related News

The Prime Minister of Cote d’Ivoire, Gon Coulibaly, is dead.

Mr Coulibaly, 61, died on Wednesday evening after falling ill at a ministerial meeting.

He recently returned from France where he was treated for two months for a heart ailment.

On Wednesday, he felt unwell during a weekly cabinet meeting. He was taken to the hospital from there and died at the hospital, the BBC reported.

Mr Coulibaly had been chosen as the ruling party’s candidate for October’s presidential election, after Alassane Ouattara said he would not seek a third term in office.

Details later…