Nigerian govt reverses resumption of schools, says no WAEC exam for now

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.
Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

The federal government has reversed its earlier announcement on school resumption.

It also said no Nigerian school will participate in the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations earlier scheduled for August 5 to September 5.

This year’s examination, administered by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), was postponed indefinitely in April after it was earlier scheduled to commence in May.

It was postponed after schools were shut down across the country in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

However, Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, announced during a media briefing on July 6 that the examination will now take place between August 4 and September 5.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, speaking to State House Correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, said Nigerian schools will not reopen any time soon until it is safe to do so because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said final year students preparing for the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) will not be allowed to return to school contrary to the earlier announcement.

Mr Adamu said the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) cannot determine the resumption date of schools for Nigeria.

He said he would prefer that Nigerian students lose an academic year than to expose them to dangers.

Details later…

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application