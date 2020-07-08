Nigerian govt reverses resumption of schools, says no WAEC exam for now

Related News

The federal government has reversed its earlier announcement on school resumption.

It also said no Nigerian school will participate in the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations earlier scheduled for August 5 to September 5.

This year’s examination, administered by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), was postponed indefinitely in April after it was earlier scheduled to commence in May.

It was postponed after schools were shut down across the country in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

However, Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, announced during a media briefing on July 6 that the examination will now take place between August 4 and September 5.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, speaking to State House Correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, said Nigerian schools will not reopen any time soon until it is safe to do so because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said final year students preparing for the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) will not be allowed to return to school contrary to the earlier announcement.

Mr Adamu said the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) cannot determine the resumption date of schools for Nigeria.

He said he would prefer that Nigerian students lose an academic year than to expose them to dangers.

Details later…