Explosion at NNPC facility causes seven deaths

NNPC Towers
NNPC Towers

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced a fatal explosion at one of its facilities.

In a Wednesday statement, the NNPC said seven people died in the Tuesday explosion at Gbetiokun, OML 40, operated by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), in Delta State.

“The bodies of casualties have been deposited in a morgue in Sapele, while families of the personnel involved are being contacted by their employers: Weld Affairs and Flow Impact, which are consultants to NPDC,” the NNPC said in a statement by its spokesperson, Kennie Obateru.

Read the full statement below.

NNPC Reports Explosion at NNPDC’s Benin River Valve Station (BRVS)

The release stated that all personnel on board the platform had been fully accounted for.
NNPC Group Managing Director, Mallam Mele Kyari, in the statement commiserated with the families of the bereaved, praying that God grants them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss of their loved ones.

Dr. Kennie Obateru
Group General Manager
Group Public Affairs Division

