JUST IN: FG announces date for commencement of WAEC examination

The West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will now hold from August 4 to September 5, 2020.
This was announced by the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajuiba, on Monday during the daily COVID-19 Presidential Task Force briefing.
“As soon as we concluded WAEC, we will take NABTEB and NECO,” he said.
The federal government had earlier announced that final year students, including those to take the WAEC examinations, should resume schools.
Schools across Nigeria have been shut since March to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Details later…
